Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Trading 6.1% Higher

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.32. 2,442,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,348,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super League Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a market cap of $61.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

