SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches Market Cap of $120.10 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002428 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $120.10 million and $6.39 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.53 or 0.00374970 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00029679 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001257 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

