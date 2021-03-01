Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 400.6% from the January 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ZPTAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $0.41 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

