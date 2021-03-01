suterusu (SUTER) Hits One Day Volume of $597,113.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. suterusu has a market cap of $25.09 million and approximately $597,113.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.41 or 0.00763262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00041491 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,798,880,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.