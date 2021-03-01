Swap (XWP) Market Cap Reaches $372,531.27

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $372,531.27 and approximately $617.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00501735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00070801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00076401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00077606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.06 or 0.00447320 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,589,240 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

