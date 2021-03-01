Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,065,577 shares of company stock worth $25,046,897. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.