Swiss National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,652,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,695,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $423,139.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,823.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,938. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $54.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

