Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at about $742,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Futu by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Futu by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU opened at $152.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 181.90 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Futu from $119.70 to $246.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.