Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.45. Synalloy shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 627 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Synalloy alerts:

In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Corporate insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.