Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $73.31 Average PT from Analysts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.31.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $38,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,309,453 shares of company stock valued at $203,938,415. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,386,000 after buying an additional 254,940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 246,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.51. 122,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

