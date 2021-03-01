Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Synopsys by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Synopsys by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $245.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

