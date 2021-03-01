TaaS Market Cap Hits $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.85 or 0.00752895 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00028527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00041479 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.