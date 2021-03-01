Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Target were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $183.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.42. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

