TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

TCRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCRR stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $28.43. 541,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,085. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $950.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.