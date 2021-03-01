TD Securities Cuts Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target to $4.25

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

