TD Securities Raises Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to $1.30

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $0.90 to $1.30 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.26.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTEGF opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.