TechnipFMC’s (FTI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded TechnipFMC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of FTI opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after buying an additional 687,521 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 360.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 632,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 494,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

