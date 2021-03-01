TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 28th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TechnoPro in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

TCCPY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.98. 13,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,132. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.