Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the January 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TTNDY stock opened at $76.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $84.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

