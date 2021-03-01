Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Main First Bank upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TELDF opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

About Telefónica Deutschland

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

