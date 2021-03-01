Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TLPFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $175.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.80. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $83.16 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

