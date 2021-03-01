Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Trading 6.1% Higher

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 2,771,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,850,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teligent stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 1,266.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.91% of Teligent worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

