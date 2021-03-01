TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TIXT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.