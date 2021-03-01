TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TIXT. Bank of America started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TIXT opened at $29.13 on Monday. TELUS International has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.