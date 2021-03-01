Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Up 5.4%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $43.42. Approximately 569,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 623,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Get Terex alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,306,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Terex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.