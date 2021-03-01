TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

TESS opened at $7.01 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 19,100 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $106,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,330.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,026 shares of company stock valued at $337,690. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

