Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.75 and the highest is $6.63. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $7.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $28.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.98 to $29.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $39.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%.

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,104.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $944.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $1,190.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 264 shares of company stock valued at $206,690. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 56.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 16.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.