Texas Permanent School Fund Has $417,000 Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $8,811,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in U.S. Silica by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLCA opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $984.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

