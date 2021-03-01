Texas Permanent School Fund Has $469,000 Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aegion were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aegion by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aegion by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Aegion by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 54,477 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aegion by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

AEGN stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $795.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.27. Aegion Co. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

