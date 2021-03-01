Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of Dorian LPG worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LPG opened at $12.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Pareto Securities lowered Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

