Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,399 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 437,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 25.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.79 million, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $72,902.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,831.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $337,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,031.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,558 shares of company stock worth $752,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

