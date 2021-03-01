Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,243 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $616.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.