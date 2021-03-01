The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $862.04 million, a P/E ratio of -373.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Andersons will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 212,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

