The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $219.02 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $297.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.53.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.64.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

