The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Separately, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE BCO opened at $76.83 on Friday. The Brink’s has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 40.8% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,040 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 9.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the third quarter valued at $217,000.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

