The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 322,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.