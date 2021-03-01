The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,855,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.14.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $386.13 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $396.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.47 and a 200-day moving average of $346.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

