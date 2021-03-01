The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Up 416.7% in February

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000.

Shares of SZC stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

