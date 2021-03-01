The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

GCV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,553. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.