The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) & Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Head-To-Head Review

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The GEO Group and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.35 $166.60 million $2.75 2.62 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $141.58 million 31.04 $81.56 million $1.18 47.65

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The GEO Group and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75

The GEO Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $57.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.93%. Given The GEO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Dividends

The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. The GEO Group pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 115.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 5.81% 16.58% 3.74% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 58.73% 9.07% 3.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and seismic retrofits and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

