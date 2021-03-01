The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) a €42.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.91 ($41.08).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

