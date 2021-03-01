The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

SANA opened at $30.74 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.