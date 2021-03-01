The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.2% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $27,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.53. 121,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $281.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

