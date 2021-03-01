The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,923,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,234,000 after acquiring an additional 81,067 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,653,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 563,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 86,997 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 198,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock opened at $94.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $117.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other The Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

