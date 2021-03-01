The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $27.07.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.