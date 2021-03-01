The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 210.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $32.21 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

