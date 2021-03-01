The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post $55.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.59 million and the lowest is $54.80 million. The Marcus posted sales of $206.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $256.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.80 million to $256.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $540.27 million, with estimates ranging from $537.30 million to $543.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Marcus.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research upgraded The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Marcus by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Marcus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCS opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $610.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

