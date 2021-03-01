The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.00

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $158.00 and last traded at $155.12, with a volume of 7971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.41.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Middleby in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in The Middleby by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

The Middleby Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.