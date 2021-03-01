The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $32.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOS. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered The Mosaic from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

