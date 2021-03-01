The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Rikoon Group LLC’s Largest Position

Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 4.8% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $123.77 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

